JetSynthesys and Mobicule’s Joint Venture for NetraScan marks the convergence of two companies to dominate the mobile scanner app industry

Mumbai, September 2022: JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company and Mobicule, a niche player and expert in Debt Collection, KPI & Performance Management, Digital Customer on-boarding, together announce the launch of NetraScan. The joint venture for NetraScan marks the convergence of two companies with focus on consumer and businesses. JetSynthesys and Mobicule will not only positively impact its userbase but also dominate the mobile scanner app industry. JetSynthesys will be instrumental in scaling up NetraScan to further offer advanced solutions and multifarious product applications to cater to a wider audience in India.

JetSynthesys will hold a majority stake in the joint venture with NetraScan which is targeting to reach the 2 million downloads mark by 2023. This JV is expected to foster innovation and accelerate the growing customer demand for NetraScan, a Made in India product application which is expected to overtake competing products by a significant margin. NetraScan, which is a one stop solution for store scanner documents, has tremendous potential for its technology to be further developed in newer and exciting ways. The enterprise version will offer a unique offline AI based document scanning of identity / government documents.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, “As a digital-first company, we aim to reach every household member in India with content, products and services that are curated responsibly and resonate with the aspirational needs of the consumers. This partnership with NetraScan is opportune and will further strengthen our ‘Livelihood’ product portfolio. Combining our extensive market knowledge and technology prowess with Mobicule’s deep understanding of technical research & development, operations and niche in Enterprise Mobility segment, we shall strive to create value for the target audience and enable a wider reach.” Expressing his confidence on this association, Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule said, “The joint venture brings together the strategic strengths of both the companies and demonstrates NetraScan’s growing competencies in the mobile scanner industry. It represents each organisation’s strong commitment to provide customers with best solutions and product applications. NetraScan product is driven by a young and talented CTO Kundan Singh, we as an organisation2 are at an interesting phase of our journey where we are streamlining our expertise and strengthening our knowledge. In such a phase, joining hands with JetSynthesys adds to our proficiency in the market.”

Netra Scan is the best Mobile Scanner app to digitize documents. It also has a PDF creator and editor. 7 – 8 Indian National IDs are a part of the portfolio which can be scanned and validated for Customer Onboarding/ Digital KYC along with a patent pending AI Based Face Liveliness and Face match. NetraScan converts all images to PDF with a simple tap along with features of improving the quality of document and drastically compressing the size of the document thereby offering a seamless experience to the customers. The entire process is smooth, touch-free, and quick as well as data privacy protected.

NetraScan is a product borne out of the tech-enablers and ticks off as a B2B, B2G and B2C offering. Currently the free android version is available on the play store. The paid version will help users to have complete privacy while enabling them to access and store the documents. The iOS version will be available shortly.