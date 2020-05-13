Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal launches her new exciting collection of Earrings and Bracelets

Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal recently came up with an exciting collection of earrings and bracelets. She believes women are born beautiful, the way they carry, present or be what they are is beautiful. The collection is an ‘easy going’ range which celebrates individuality and can be adorned by the bride-to-be, with equal elan on her wedding stage or other functions. The sleek precision, intelligent designing and admirable craftsmanship makes the collection more alluring and enticing. This spring summer special collection is handcarved with natural coloured stones and pearl stones.

Whether you are the bride or simply a guest, add a touch of sparkle with the latest jewellery trends. To make things easier Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal has launched her all new collection for this Spring Summer.

“Every piece I make is a style statement. The label is a celebration of today’s woman who is feminine yet strong” adds Archana Aggarwal.

Price: On request

Showroom: Ambawatta One, H 5/3-4, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi 110030