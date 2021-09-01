JFS St. Louis Hires ElderLink Resource Specialist

Abby Wolner to ensure independence and safety for older adults

(St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 1, 2021) — Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, recently hired Abby Wolner as its ElderLink Resource Specialist. In this position, she will connect callers to essential community resources relevant to their needs as they navigate new stages of life.

Wolner will also serve as a case manager who unites older adults with JFS and community services needed to support safe at-home living and maintain social connections, including subsidized in-home support, falls and hospital readmission prevention, counseling, friendly visits, transportation, food and more.

Prior to joining JFS, Wolner was employed as a project manager at a senior collaborative where she provided technology coaching. Wolner earned a Master of Social Work degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. She received a B.A. in Journalism and in Graphic Design from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Abby brings the type of broad training and deep compassion we need to serve our growing senior population,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “She makes a wonderful addition to our organization because Abby is truly focused on the wellbeing of members of our community, enabling them to thrive in their chosen living environment.”

Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP).