JFS St. Louis Hires Human Resources Director

Erica Becker to oversee HR management and department operations for the 150-year-old nonprofit

(St. Louis, Mo., May 20, 2021) — Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, recently hired Erica Becker as its Human Resources Director. In this position, she will plan and manage the policies, activities, and staff of the nonprofit’s human resources department. Her responsibilities also include developing strategies and solutions to recruit and retain talented employees.

Becker has nearly 15 years of experience in the human resources and project management industries. Prior to joining the organization, she served as project manager at a national HR nonprofit association. She previously worked at the American Soybean Association for more than a decade in numerous capacities including project director and consultant.

Becker earned her MBA with an emphasis in Project Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management and her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She has her Professional Human Resources (PHR) and Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications and is a member of the Project Management Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“Erica possesses strong people skills and extensive hands-on experience to implement the strategies our organization needs to grow and remain successful,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “She is a results-oriented leader who is an excellent addition to our management team, and we look forward to the impact she will create on our community.”

Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP). For more information, call (314) 993-1000 or visit JFS.