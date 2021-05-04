JFS St. Louis Names Brian Braunstein as Board President

Braunstein brings extensive risk management and strategic planning experience to the board

(St. Louis, Mo., May 3, 2021) — Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, recently named Brian Braunstein as the nonprofit’s board president. Braunstein will serve a three-year term and provide strategic leadership, risk management, advisement, and support to the organization.

Braunstein has served on the JFS board since 2017. He ensured the successful implementation of its 2018-2021 strategic plan and oversaw a full governance review in 2020.

Braunstein is the Assistant Vice President and Risk Management Counsel for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and its multiple brands. He earned a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and a Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo.

“Brian has been an instrumental board resource since joining our organization, playing key roles in our strategic planning throughout the years,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “He has the leadership qualities our board needs, and we look forward to all he will accomplish during his tenure.”

Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP).