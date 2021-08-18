JFS St. Louis Receives $25,000 from the Staenberg Family Foundation

Nonprofit uses grant to help Holocaust survivors access healthcare benefits, stay connected to their communities

(St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 18, 2021) — Jewish Family Services (JFS) received a $25,000 grant from the Staenberg Family Foundation. The funds will be used to support more than 150 Holocaust survivors and ensure they receive the assistance and support needed to stay healthy, safely age in place with dignity, and remain connected to their communities.

The Staenberg Family Foundation grant goes toward the partial funding of a new position. Case Manager Robyn Hutchins was hired to assist the St. Louis area’s Holocaust survivors with applications for Claims Conference and The Blue Card survivor benefits. Founded in 2005, the Staenberg Family Foundation seeks to ensure that the Jewish community, as well as the greater St. Louis region, thrives and flourishes.

JFS focuses on supporting seniors in the Jewish community through a wide range of programs and services, including helping Holocaust survivors access benefits. The Claims Conference, which has provided care for Holocaust victims since 1951, supplies funds for in-home support services. The Blue Card offers direct financial assistance and support to Holocaust survivors with “hardship funds” that pay for minor medical services such as hearing aids and dental work.

“The Staenberg Family Foundation’s support enables JFS to build relationships with more than 150 survivors in their ongoing quest to access designated funds and services,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “This very generous grant ensures that Holocaust survivors will receive the benefits they need and deserve to improve their quality of life, and we are truly grateful to the Foundation for its ongoing aid.”

Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP). For more information, call (314) 993-1000 or visit JFS.