Jharkhand Transport Department & Honda 2Wheelers India celebrate 2nd anniversary of Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Ranchi

Ranchi: Instilling positive awareness on road safety among the riders and drivers of Ranchi, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) and Jharkhand Transport Department celebrated 2nd anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) at Collectorate Building, Ranchi in the august presence of Sh. Praveen Kumar Prakash, District Transport Officer, Ranchi.

In August 2019, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) in association with Jharkhand Transport Department inaugurated their first Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) of Jharkhand in Ranchi to initiate a unique ‘Road Safety Training’ exclusively for all two-wheeler & four-wheeler learner license applicants.

Driving road safety awareness amongst the new riders and drivers of the city, HMSI announced that through its daily training, it has educated nearly 40,000 learner license applicants of Ranchi since its inception.

Sharing his thoughts on road safety awareness, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Road safety has been a major cause of concern in India. In 2019 alone, the country reported more than 1.5 lac fatalities due to road accidents*. Almost 70% of the accidents involved young Indians. Lack of knowledge of road safety is one of the main causes of accidents. To enhance their basic Road Safety awareness, HMSI with Jharkhand Transport Department started a pre-Learner License Registration training for all learner license applicants of Ranchi. We are delighted to share that we have educated nearly 40,000 new riders & drivers of the city. Moving forward, we will continue to instill more discipline among the learner license applicants and make them responsible road users in the future.”

About HMSI’s road safety training at Safety Driving Education Center at Ranchi

HMSI’s 2-hours free-of-cost mandatory training educates learner license applicants through theory sessions on road rules & regulations, road signs & markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear & posture explanation, and safe riding etiquettes. This is followed by practical training on Honda’s virtual road safety simulator to increase an applicant’s risk prediction ability before they start riding on roads.

HMSI’s entire road safety awareness program is developed keeping contact-less learning a priority. Honda safety instructors adhere to strict Government guidelines and ensure safety of participants – right from sanitization, temperature check at entry point to maintaining minimum 6 feet distance between applicants inside the classroom, to certificate handover and exit.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 41 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conducts daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ dealerships of HMSI across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given pre-delivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 6 lac+ Indians on the importance of being aware & responsible road users.