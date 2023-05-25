Jhulan Goswami, Indian Women’s Cricket Star, Collaborates with FableStreet to Empower Women Through Clothing

FableStreet, the popular women’s clothing brand, recently had Jhulan Goswami, the renowned Indian women’s cricketer, wear their clothing during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad. In an Instagram post, Jhulan Goswami was donning Fable Street’s professional wear.

The brand’s mission is to empower women through their clothing. FableStreet’s clothing line is designed to help women feel confident and comfortable in professional settings. Jhulan Goswami embodies the brand’s vision of strong and successful women.

Jhulan Goswami is a well-known figure in Indian cricket, having represented the national team for many years. She has broken numerous records and is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the history of women’s cricket.

FableStreet’s collaboration with Jhulan Goswami is an excellent opportunity for the brand to showcase its commitment to empowering women. By partnering with such an accomplished athlete, FableStreet hopes to inspire women to pursue their goals with confidence and strength.