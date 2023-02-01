Jidoka Technologies, the new age start-up revolutionizing QC for manufacturing, is poised to address the global niche market of automated cognitive inspection

Sekar Udayamurthy, CEO and Co-founder, Jidoka Technologies – Post Budget Reaction

The Union Budget 2023 is forward-thinking and has a positive tone. The budget is pro-MSMEs and startups, especially knowing India is home to the third largest startup companies in the world. It certainly provides further growth opportunities to these organizations, especially in the technology sector. The relief provided to the MSMEs and including them as part of the unified Skill India Digital Platform is encouraging.

The introduction of Entity DigiLocker providing online security to all organizations is a much-needed one, in these times of growing cybercrimes.

The National Data Governance Policy will benefit start-ups in a big way.

Globalization and evolving trends in the manufacturing sector have contributed to the growth of quality consciousness in both manufacturers as well as consumers. The manufacturing industry in India has emerged as a fast-growing sector owing to the rapidly increasing population in the country. Investments in the sector have been on the rise and initiatives like ‘Make in India’ are aiming to turn India into a global manufacturing hub. There is a growing importance for the quality of products manufactured both in the international as well as domestic markets, which is driving the need for greater accuracy in QC. The requirements to pass audits on time, maintain certification standards, and bring about better business outcomes are also instrumental in the growth of the global automated industrial QC market. Legacy systems and limitations in manual QC processes are becoming a bottleneck for growing companies and unfavorably impacting the bottom line and brand reputation of several manufacturers, belonging to both SMBs and large enterprises. This has resulted in an urgent need for easy-to-implement, turnkey solutions that can enhance the quality of products manufactured without impacting the speed and scale of production needed to cater to this exponentially growing market.

Chennai-based next-generation start-up, Jidoka Technologies, a player in the field of automated cognitive inspection, delivers cutting-edge engineering solutions to automate the process of visual quality checks at high speed by leveraging Deep Learning, AI/ML, and Analytics. Jidoka was founded in 2018 by Sekar Udayamurthy, Dr. Krishna Iyengar, and Vinodh Venkatesan, who recognized the humongous opportunity for automated QC solutions to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing processes across industry verticals. They bring in a combined experience in Industrial Automation, Machine vision, Deep learning, and Platform development to Jidoka. Interestingly, Jidoka stands for a principle that advocates ‘intelligent automation’ or ‘automation with a human touch’ in Japanese.

According to Technavio, a leading global technology research and advisory company, the automated industrial quality control market size globally has the potential to grow by US$220.87 million during 2019-2024 at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Jidoka is now in the process of putting its business strategy in place to cater to this fast-growing market. Having established its efficacy with some leading automobile brands, the organization has expanded its scope to now include Pharma, General Manufacturing, Electronics, and Printing among other industry verticals.

Jidoka’s state-of-the-art automated cognitive QC solution combines the power of AI with automation and machine vision to enhance the quality and efficiency of QC in the manufacturing process. It harnesses and mirrors human reasoning in defect detection delivering 98% or higher accuracy in the QC process and a significant increase in throughput.

The QC solution primarily consists of two parts – the first being the hardware platform that comprises three models, namely, Huron for large volume complex products, Tigris for flat and lightweight products, and Miyake for manual load and unloads with selective checking. The specific models are chosen and adapted to fit the respective assembly line requirement of the manufacturing plant. More hardware platforms can also be custom-built by Jidoka, such as any integration with a robot. The second part is a software platform called Kompass that connects real-time decision-making to state-of-the-art AI, in order to create an end-to-end system for visual defect detection. This patented solution is layered over the hardware platform to provide a turnkey solution that fits seamlessly into the production line to deliver up to 250 decisions per minute.

The solution enhances the quality and efficiency of QC processes by reproducing human intelligence at scale and speed. It does this by replicating the SME’s reasoning and converting it into deep machine learning for the AI, resulting in an increase in error detection to a minimum of 98% and a reduction of excess wastage by over 30%.

The start-up’s areas of expertise cover Data Augmentation, AI/Deep Learning, Machine Vision, Real-time QC, Online/Standalone Automation, High-Speed monitoring, and Data Analytics with customized User experience.

Jidoka has received both customers as well as industry endorsements for its innovation in providing customized automated solutions for Quality Management in manufacturing. It prides in being an ROI-positive partner where customers will be able to recover their ROI in less than 12-15 months of implementation. Customers are provided with different engagement options, either by incorporating the complete or core solution besides leveraging its best practices.

By 2025, Jidoka aims to expand its services across the global market of the US, UK, Europe, South East Asia, and Australia besides serving across the Indian subcontinent.