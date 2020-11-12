Jigsaw24 Earns Place on Fifth Public Sector Framework

Nottingham, United Kingdom: Leading IT reseller Jigsaw24 has been named as a supplier on the Technology Online Purchasing Content Framework (RM6147) – giving public sector organisations another route to procure Apple products.

The company, which is the only UK provider to hold Apple’s top accreditations across enterprise, education and repairs, was already a supplier on four other public sector frameworks.

The news means government departments, local authorities and other public sector bodies now have an extra avenue to commission expert Apple services, buy Mac, iPad and iPhone devices, and purchase compatible software from a firm that has specialised in Apple technology for nearly 30 years.

Laura-Jane Turner, Sales Operations Director at Jigsaw24, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a place on this framework, which adds to the range of options that public sector buyers can choose from when looking for affordable, sustainable technology.

“We will soon be contacting our client base to help make acquiring Apple products even smoother with our support, and we are looking forward to delivering value for money projects across the UK with customers new and old.”

In addition to the Crown Commercial Service’s Technology Online Purchasing Content Framework, Jigsaw24 is also a supplier on its Technology Products and Associated Services Framework (RM6068), as well as on the National ICT Framework for Education, the Broadcast Equipment and Integration Services framework, and the latest G-Cloud framework for pay-as-you-go cloud services and software.

The Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.