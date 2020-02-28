Mumbai, February 27, 2020 – Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL), the largest manufacturer and supplier of aluminium extrusions and one of the largest manufacturer of flat-rolled products in the country with a legacy spanning over 50 years has been awarded the ‘National Award for Export Excellence – Star Performer for 2017-2018.’ This prestigious award by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) has recognized JAL as the highest exporter in the group of ‘Aluminium& Articles thereof’ under Large Enterprise Category.’

The certificate and trophy of this honor were presented to Mr. Anil Agarwal, President, Jindal Aluminium Limited by Mr. B. S. Bhalla, Addl. Sec, Ministry of Commerce in the presence of other dignitaries of EEPC-India, Mrs. Kamna Raj Aggarwal, Regional Chairperson (NR), Mr. Mahesh K. Desai, Sr. Vice Chairman, Mr. Ravi Sehgal, Chairman, and Mr. Arun Kumar Garodia, Vice Chairman; at an event in New Delhi.

Remarking on this noteworthy accomplishment,Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitansaid, “We are very humbled to have been honored on such a valued platform. We as an organization have always aimed at achieving higher standards of productivity, quality, and economy in our operations. Receiving the export award for the third time recognizes our commitment and capacity to fulfill the global demand. We shall continue to maintain the testament of quality and commitment for our customers in the years to come.”

About Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL):

Jindal Aluminium Limited, established in the year 1968 is a market leader in manufacturing aluminium extruded and flat-rolled products. With an even focus on innovation and quality, JAL has always been dedicated to the incessant improvement and customer satisfaction. The company is known for its state-of-the-art and world-class facility set up at Bengaluru and aims to exceed customer expectations with its products. JAL also has the credit of being one of the first awardees of the HSB certification and ISO 9002 certification in India when it comes to aluminium extrusion companies.

About Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC):

EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) India is the face of Indian engineering exports from over 63 years. It is a premier trade and investment promotion organization catering to the Indian engineering sector; sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. As an advisory body, it actively contributes to the policies of the Government of India and acts as an interface between the engineering industry and the government. Set up in 1955, EEPC India now has a membership base of over 13,000 out of whom 60% are SMEs.