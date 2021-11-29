Jindal Bricks awarded E3 certification by Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Jindal Bricks, a leading manufacturer of machine-made bricks, unglazed ceramic cladding tiles, brick pavers & hollow blocks, announced today that it has been awarded the Energy Efficient Enterprise (E3) certification by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, Ministry of Power. The certificate was received in the category of Market Transformation Initiative for Energy Efficiency in Burnt-Clay Brick Sector, for Jindal’s multi-hole bricks and hollow blocks.

With over 65 varieties of bricks and tiles under its portfolio of offerings, Jindal Bricks is a pioneering manufacturer of multi-hole extruded bricks. A part of its ‘Brick and Pavers’ collection, this weatherproof product is engineered to offer excellent thermal and sound insulation, and fast and easy installation during the construction process, translating to lower energy bills for the buildings.

Furthermore, the bricks are made from non-fertile or waste clay, and are of consistent quality and high durability, allowing buyers to save on materials like cement, plaster, POP, paint, and recurring maintenance costs, thereby increasing the sustainability of the building.

The E3 scheme is a voluntary certification offered by the BEE to accelerate the technology shift in the building industry and promote the adoption of energy-efficient building materials and sustainable building materials. It is awarded based on three parameters to brick manufacturers who successfully adopt energy efficiency in their product life cycle – energy consumed in the manufacturing stage, energy consumed during the installation of the building material, and the amount of energy saved after installation.

The application is evaluated by BEE as well as third-party auditors and ISO 50001 accredited agencies, based on a range of statutory compliance guidelines and a threshold specific energy consumption. BEE’s massive media outreach serves as a unique benefit for enterprises as it encourages customers to source bricks from E3 certified manufacturers, driving up visibility and business volumes.

Jindal Bricks performed well in all three parameters, but its multi-hole bricks and hollow blocks offered especially high rates of energy-saving during and post-installation, helping it bag the prestigious certification.

Speaking about the certification, Mr. Lakshay Jindal Director and CMO at, Jindal Bricks, said, “The E3 certification is an acknowledgment given by the Government of India, for our efforts towards manufacturing sustainable building materials. This certificate, in a way, also helps set up benchmarks for other brick manufacturers. At Jindal bricks, we have a target of manufacturing net-zero energy products for buildings by 2025, where the energy required to manufacture, transport, and install, equals the energy saved after installation.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Jindal Bricks has been a supplier of building materials for a number of reputed organizations such as Shiv Nadar University, India Habitat Center, HCL, Ashoka University, Ansal Housing, The Umrao, Edelco, and JNU, amongst others. It has also served as a supplier for a number of international locations, becoming an impactful player in the industry.