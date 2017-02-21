The program is targeted at students who aspire to be future business leaders. Jindal Global Business School MBAs hold several distinct advantages in a crowded market. Some of the prominent advantages are:

Multi-disciplinary learning: Being part of JGU, JGBS offers MBA students the advantage of studying business problems and solutions from multiple perspectives due to the integration with other programs, including humanities & liberal arts, law, international affairs and public policy.

Global perspectives: JGBS focuses on creating global managers who can fit into various cultures and have an appreciation for geopolitics. This is achieved through our diverse student base, visiting faculty from foreign schools, our program tie-ups with renowned institutions around the world, study semesters abroad with partner universities and the unique dual degree structure that provides students with degrees from both Jindal Global Business School and a foreign university (Singapore Management University, Queen’s University (Belfast), Wharton University, Carleton University, University of Texas and Bond University etc.)

Holistic learning: Our MBA strives to overcome the obsolescence of traditional MBA programs with an approach that emphasises ‘Rethinking’. Skill development, imbibing knowledge and a focus on experiential learning are the pillars of this approach.

The Career Development and Placement Assistance Unit at JGBS work consistently to ensure that its students have the opportunity to pursue the career options of their choice. Last year, we successfully placed 100% students with some of the most well-known names in the corporate world, including Nestle, Philips, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Axis Bank, Airtel and KPMG. The average CTC per annum last year was Rs. 7.5 lacs per annum while the highest was Rs. 14 lacs per annum.

Additional admissions related information:

Eligibility: Candidate must have cleared graduation in any stream

Bachelor’s (any subject) with minimum 50% marks. Applicant must have taken any of these National Exams – MAT/ CAT/ ATMA / XAT / GMAT / NMAT or JSAT- Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test. Final Selection will be based on Academics, Entrance & Personal Interview.

Program start date: 1 August 2017

Program end date: 31 July 2019

Fees: Annual Tuition fee: INR 5, 50,000 | Hostel, Transport and University charges extra.

Application Deadline: March 15 th , 2017

, 2017 Program Website: www.jgbs.edu.in

Scholarships: We offer scholarships to candidates ranging from 10% to 100 % depending on their performance in MBA entrance tests. To avail scholarships, apply at the earliest. To know more, visit http://www.jgu.edu.in/jgufile/pdf/JGBS-Scholarship.pdf

For further information regarding admissions, contact: Mr. Pawan Singh (8930110902) Mr. Gulshan Sehgal (8396907432)

About JGBS

JGBS offers a multidisciplinary global business education to foster academic excellence through industry partnerships and global collaborations. We seek to make an impact through our various degree programmes, executive education, research and consulting. The degree programmes we offer include: BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA, MBA and PhD.

JGBS is backed by the rich legacy of Jindal Global University (JGU), a non-profit global university established by the Haryana Private Universities (Second Amendment) Act, 2009 in memory of Mr. O.P. Jindal and recognised by The University Grants Commission. The vision of JGU is to promote global courses, global programmes, global curriculum, global research, global collaborations, and global interaction through a global faculty. JGU is situated on an 80-acre state-of-the art residential campus in the National Capital Region of Delhi. JGU has established six schools: Jindal Global Law School, Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of International Affairs, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities and the recently launched Jindal School of Journalism and Communication.