Jindal Stainless to bear COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees and their family members

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer, today announced that the Company will bear the total cost of both the mandated COVID-19 vaccination shots for its entire workforce to ensure their safety and well-being. Under this initiative over 35,000 employees, contractual workers, retainers, and their immediate family members will be benefitted across the country.

Announcing this initiative, Chief Human Resources Officer, Jindal Stainless, Mr SK Jain said, “Health and safety of our employees and their families have been our utmost priority at Jindal Stainless. This initiative is to acknowledge the dedication of our employees despite the difficulties created by the pandemic. Throughout these testing times, we’ve been supporting our employees and their families through regular workshops and sessions on physical and mental wellness.”

At plant locations, Company will tie-up with hospitals to arrange vaccination camps for employees and their families. The 580-bedded Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences in Hisar, Haryana, which served as a major screening and isolation centre to check the spread of COVID-19, will now serve as one of the key centres for driving vaccination. At corporate and other locations, Company will reimburse the total cost of the vaccine shots for its employees and their families.