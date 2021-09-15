Jio Haptik launches Conversation Partner Program to enable businesses unlock limitless growth

Mumbai : Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world’s largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms has announced the launch of their Conversational Partner Program. This marquee program is designed for Agencies, Consultancies, Influencers, System Integrators, and Product Companies to refer, co-create or expand their current business offerings with Conversational AI Solutions, accelerating digitization for their clients while achieving industry-leading revenue share and improving business reach into newer, untapped markets.

Businesses can choose from Haptik’s flexible partnership program and leverage an assortment of perks and benefits such as:

Attractive revenue share: Leverage industry’s best revenue sharing structure

New revenue stream: Earn recurring referral commissions

Expand business offerings: Co-create Conversational AI Solutions with Haptik’s customized co-selling initiatives & joint GTM

Technical Training: Instant access to Haptik’s Presales, Sales and Technical live training

Early access: First look at Haptik’s new products and features

Dedicated Support: Hands-on delivery support for your 1st customer

and lots more!

Speaking on the launch, Pratyush Kukreja, VP and GM, Jio Haptik Technologies, said,” Brands that are catering to their users’ ever-growing digital needs and embracing Conversational AI are seeing transformational results. With our Conversation Partner Program, we aim to help businesses to shine and propel their business growth by expanding their product portfolio and delivering world-class customer experiences with high reliability. Our Conversation Partner program serves to be a revenue and growth driver, adding value to your business and your customers, from day one.”