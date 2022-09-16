Jio Haptik launches exclusive Whatsapp & Commerce Products to increase brands’ sales records during the festive season

India, 16 September 2022: As the festive season is just around the corner, Jio Haptik, one of the world’s largest conversational commerce companies, is organizing its exclusive product launch event ‘Hype’. The event will be held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, on September 15 from 4:00 pm. Through this much-awaited event, Jio Haptik will launch new Commerce products/features for the upcoming festive sales season.

WhatsApp has emerged as the ideal medium to support brands to achieve their targets while managing the spike in sales and support requests. This product launch event aligns with the increased importance of proactive customer engagement strategies through WhatsApp. The event will witness top industry leaders discuss various WhatsApp campaign strategies to help brands break sales records, especially during the upcoming Diwali and festive season.

The event will be attended by leading CX and Growth leaders – Satinder Singh, Platforms & Products at Jio Mobility, Archit Shrivastava, Director of Product Management at Jiomart, Bruce Schwack, Chief Communications Officer at Netmeds, Naveen Abhishek, Head of Customer Service at Pepperfry, Saurabh Bhandari, Vice President D2C New Initiatives, boAt, and Arzan Singpurwallia, Partner Lead – WhatsApp for Business.

Sharing his views on the event launch, Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder of Haptik, said, “Messaging as a medium is now helping brands accomplish sales via direct customer conversations at scale. As the world’s largest WhatsApp chatbot provider, our exclusive products & features will help enterprises proactively sell their products to customers, digitize the end-to-end shopping experience and meet enormous demand during the festive season. Also, our solution shall significantly increase brand discovery through newer channels like Ads, SMS, and Instagram to help brands build a true-omnichannel strategy.”

As part of the launch, the products to be introduced by Jio Haptik will help brands significantly optimize marketing budgets, achieve phenomenal sales, and enhance customer interactions. The product Proactive Messaging will help customer-facing teams initiate new conversations with users via WhatsApp notifications. The second product, Commerce Plus, will make shopping through conversations easier through Product Search & Product FAQs on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Click to Haptik Ads product will enable brands to start direct and personalized conversations with users through ads. The product will eventually increase click- hrough rates, conversions, and returns on Ads expenditures. Another stellar product is Instagram Commerce. Jio Haptik will enable running Click-to-DM ads, respond to story mentions, DMs and comments with its IVA andguide users throughout their buying journeys. And lastly, through its 40+ Integrations, Jio Haptik ensures that a brand’s IVA can easily connect and effectively function with its existing CX tools.

Commenting on the occasion, Bruce Schwack, Chief Communications Officer at Netmeds, said, “We have been using Haptik for 2 years now, and from the outset, we have been impressed not only with their technology, but also with their sharp focus on how the tech could help us achieve our business objectives. We’ve already experienced the tremendous advantage Haptik gives us in managing and reducing friction on the CS side, and now the new WhatsApp commerce feature promises to help us convert “browsers” into customers. Any tool that helps us retain existing customers AND onboard new ones gets a big “thumbs up” from me. So “don’t put your fork down, the best is yet to come!”

Post the grand event, Jio Haptik would conduct a networking session over dinner and drinks with all the attendees & CXOs. Some confirmed RSVP categories comprise leaders from global brands like Meta, Google, Unilever, Lodha Group, Kotak Mahindra Group, JP Morgan, Cello world, and Tata AIG Group, among hundreds of others.

Regarding the event, Naveen Abhishek, Head of Customer Service at Pepperfry, said, “Hype at Haptik was a great event to connect with industry’s top CX & Growth leaders and like- inded peers to share insights on how brands can use WhatsApp for customer engagement, sales and support. Especially with the Diwali season, Pepperfry is looking to increase its sales and support operations at scale, and WhatsApp will be one of our core channels to do so”.

Before launching these exclusive products, Jio Haptik collaborated with numerous global brands to offer them complete commerce solutions through its iconic WhatsApp chatbot solution. Recently, the company joined hands with Meta to introduce grocery shopping for Jiomart users on WhatsApp. Other renowned partners of Jio Haptik are Microsoft Azure and IRCTC.