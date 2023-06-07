Jio Haptik’s Interakt presents “WhatsApp on Wheels”, taking the power of conversational commerce to Mumbai

India, June 07th, 2023: WhatsApp has been adopted by 15mn+ businesses in India for business communication but few are leveraging its full potential. To encourage more flexible use for businesses Meta introduced the WhatsApp Business APIs in 2018 so that they could go beyond the limitations of the WhatsApp Apps, by offering flexibility and the ability to integrate with their current business platforms.

Since then, Jio Haptik a subsidiary of Jio platforms has built its expertise around leveraging WA APIs to build advanced solutions for businesses over WhatsApp. With their product Interakt, a platform for small and medium businesses, they provide the ability for any business to manage and grow their business on WhatsApp, by providing a WhatsApp-based CRM, Support Platform, Marketing tool, and WhatsApp Shop, just like the solution they built for Jio Mart.

Interakt has been hosting conferences across the country to evangelize the use of WhatsApp for businesses as well as promote Meta’s latest offering of ‘Click to WhatsApp Ads’ via its flagship event called WhatsApp On Wheels.

In its 6th edition, this month, ‘WhatsApp on Wheels’ is hosting its Marketing Edition in Mumbai at Taj Santacruz on June 15 from 4 pm onwards.

The event is designed to empower Indian D2C brands with the power of conversational commerce by hosting a series of events that educate them on how to acquire new customers, retain existing business opportunities and drive more conversions at scale on the popular messaging platform – WhatsApp

The half-day conference will provide an excellent opportunity for D2C founders to extend their business reach and knowledge on leveraging conversational commerce’s power with WhatsApp.

The 6th Edition of WoW will expect the presence of over 250 entrepreneurs, 15+ speakers, D2C & startup founders, marketing & advertising agency owners, marketing & sales professionals, tech/business influencers, and more. TEAM, TiE Mumbai & D2C Insider have also joined the event as Community Partners.

At this exclusive, invite-only event attendees will learn how to leverage WhatsApp for unlocking powerful brand promotion techniques. With over 9 interactive sessions, they will discover the secrets to maximizing ROAS through click-to-WhatsApp ads and discuss the potential of WhatsApp and ChatGPT to take the business to new heights. The evening will be full of actionable insights from industry experts and real-world success stories of SMBs using WhatsApp. and the event will conclude with Networking Mixer where attendees can connect and network with like-minded professionals.

The lineup of speakers comprises Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya’s), Naiyya Saggi (Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group), Akshay Gurnani (Co-founder & CEO, Schbang), Puneet Gupta (Founder & CEO, Astro Talk), Krishi Fagwani (Co-founder & CEO, Thrive), and Ambareesh Murthy (Founder, Pepperfry), Malini

Agarwal (Founder, Miss Malini), among others. Speaking on this occasion, Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder & CEO, of Haptik, said, “The power of conversational commerce is undeniable. At Interakt, we’re proud to enable businesses to leverage this power to acquire more customers and drive more conversions at scale. Our 6th edition of WhatsApp on Wheels (WoW) aims to educate and propel Indian D2C brands and agencies towards discussing and learning about the latest trends in conversational commerce and how conversations are transforming how we do business. Like its previous editions, this event will be incredibly informative for those who want to reshape their brand’s future by helping them acquire new opportunities, streamline their business operations, and grow sales at scale using valuable messaging platforms like WhatsApp and our technology stack.” Along with an engaging Panel discussion with brands and agencies on their experiences and learnings on using WhatsApp as a channel to improve customer support, marketing reach, and sales, the evening will also include a session by Swapan Rajdev, CTO of Haptik on the topic on everyone’s mind i.e. ChatGPT and its potential to disrupt the support landscape when integrated with WhatsApp for customer support. On this Swapan says “Businesses are truly in for one of the best runs in decades. On one hand, competition is getting fiercer, and on the other businesses that leverage the power of NLP and tools like Chat GPT to provide better experiences for their customers in terms of support will be the clear winners”

Apart from Mumbai, the earlier editions of the WhatsApp on Wheels (WoW) initiative was held in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jakarta, offering a great chance to meet, learn, and grow with the best in the biz.