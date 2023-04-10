JIS Group and Long Drive from Kolkata Organize a Successful INVIGORATE 4.0 Event on Vehicle Maintenance and Driving Skills Test

Kolkata, 10, April 2023: Long Drive from Kolkata, a Facebook community of 21000 car owners, partnered with the Department of Automobile Engineering of Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex under the JIS group successfully organized‘INVIGORATE 4.0’, a vehicle maintenance workshop and driving skills test on a special off-road track, along with an Auto Expo on April 9, 2023, at the SurTech campus. Presence of esteemed personalities like Rajdip Khastargir, Motor Vehicles Inspectors Technical, Debjit Pal, Motor Vehicles Inspectors Technical, Sumit Samanta, Motor Vehicles Inspectors Technical and Sardar Haranjit Singh, Joint Managing Director, JIS Group made the event memorable and splendid.

The event brought together around 200 college students and 200 vehicle owners, making it a grand success. Several well-known companies collaborated to make the event more exciting. The Department of Automobile Engineering organized this event, which served as an illustration to the students of the productive working relationship that may exist between the fields of academics and industry. A specific driving skill test was created inside the campus using an off-road track that resembled a real road to demonstrate drivers’ abilities while being safer. The Auto Expo showcased a variety of automobiles, including the latest models and vintage cars, leaving everyone in amazement. The workshop’s main objective was to broaden car owners’ knowledge of vehicle maintenance before going for a short or long drive in their automobile. The event was successful in making the audience aware that there are several considerations before driving, as well as the risks involved with improper maintenance. Overall, the event was a grand success, and the Long Drive from Kolkata Facebook community and the Department of Automobile Engineering of Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex under the JIS group deserve congratulations for organizing such a fantastic event.