Jisora adds fun this festive-monsoon season with its maiden sale…

New Delhi – As the rain poured down relief drops from the incessant heat and created mild weather for the upcoming festive season; Jisora is adding fun in the festive-monsoon season with its first-ever limited sale.
Jisora, the Indian fashion apparel brand claims to design clothes that infuse a feeling of elegant beauty into the classic cotton fabric while also adding a touch of comfort. Jisora is delighted to welcome everyone to this Limited Offer Sale on the arrival of the monsoon followed by the festive season. Customers can access a upto discount of 50% on all the products, including kids wear, resort wear, western wear, work wear and loungewear.
The Jisora brand’s booming reputation proves that people value comfort, quality, and reliability. With modern, relaxed silhouettes, elevated simplicity, and style that are both comfortable and inexpensive, Jisora introduces a new, young, and lively collection of clothes. The amazing and exquisite Jaipuri prints used in their designs are the brand’s USP. They provide kaftans, loungewear, western wear, and co-ord sets in their clothing inventory.
Kavya sethi Co-founde of Jisora shared her viewpoints on the festive-monsoon sale- “At Jisora, we’re dedicated to providing the best in fashion, including the newest styles, variety, and value. We have an in-house design studio and production facility with a skilled team of individuals who bring exquisite designs to life. I am confident that this festive-monsoon sale will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance our brand’s outreach and make it simple for all women to enjoy the diversity of our distinctive and colourful clothing. Don’t forget to avail of the exciting offer.”