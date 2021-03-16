JIVO Wellness continues its quest for healthy alternatives, launches a new range of healthy products

New Delhi: JIVO Wellness today announced a new product range, including Organic Basmati Rice, Muesli Munch, Choco flakes, Desi Ghee, A2 Organic Desi Ghee, and Wheatgrass Summer Drink. With the launch of new products, the company is entering the beverage and breakfast market. For the distribution of the products, the company has tied up with major e-commerce platforms and superstores.

With this launch, the company is targeting 15-20% share of the health beverage market. Talking about the decision, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, JIVO Wellness Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are already leading in the Canola Oil market with a share of around 80% percent. We realized there is a lack of healthy soft beverage options in the market. The potential it holds is huge and people are looking for products that can help them boost their immunity and wheatgrass drink is the best option for that. For us, purity is sacrosanct and our new offerings are produced under strict guidelines.”

The Indian non-alcoholic beverage market revenue amounts to US$13,980 million in 2021 and the market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of 9.01% by 2025.The growing awareness for health and wellness among consumers, especially after COVID-19, has pushed the companies to rethink their sugared, carbonated offerings. People are keener to spend on healthy, ready to drink options.

Wheatgrass is one of the most healing grass and only available herb which not only prevents but also holds the ability to cure almost all diseases. It is one of nature’s finest medicines and is known as the ‘Green Blood’ due to its exceptionally high chlorophyll content.

Revealing about the procurement and the measurements that the company takes during the process, Mr. Singh informs, “We harvest the plant on the fourth day of its growth – a time when it has the maximum nutritional value. We use the aseptic technique that prevents the contamination of the produce, and helps in delivering best quality to the consumers.”

Wheatgrass has 98 out of 102 elements naturally found in the soil and is extremely beneficial for various health issues ranging from cancer, hair loss and other blood related diseases. The drink is available in two tasty svariants – Ginger Ale and Healthy Cola.

Sticking to their health-focus brand, the company’s other products are also extremely healthy. Choco Flakes and Muesli are cooked in Olive oil unlike cereals from other brands which are cooked in unhealthy palm oil. The Organic A2 Desi Ghee is procured from the milk of grass-fed Indian native cows and is rich in A2 proteins and nutrition. The Desi ghee is embedded with a rich aroma and high nutritional value. Free from sugar, lactose, and gluten, it is naturally rich in Omega 3, CLA, Beta-Carotene, vitamin A, K, D, E, and antioxidants.

New products include —

· Wheatgrass Drink – Wheatgrass summer drink is the healthiest alternative to any normal fizzy drink. It is the only soft drink made with the goodness of wheatgrass, an outcome of continuous extensive research in patented technology. The versatile drink because of its impeccable taste is fit for serving at any occasion and season. The powerful immunity-boosting drink is no less than a ray of liquid sunshine packed in a bottle with detoxifying, healing, and strengthening characteristics.

· Organic Basmati rice – With a 100% natural harvest and finest range of long-grained aromatic basmati rice which are optimally aged to provide a matchless taste and distinctflavour, JIVO Basmati Rice is rich in micronutrients and vitamins.

· Muesli Munch –This versatile munching muesli is an all-time delightful snack that can be eaten independently or as a great breakfast with yogurt or milk. Cooked in Extra Virgin Coconut Oil that helps in boosting the Immune System, maintaining a Healthy Heart and Cholesterol Level, and is a good source of antioxidants, it makes for a perfect balance of complex carbs, proteins & fibers in addition to various micro-nutrients.

· Choco Flakes – Chocoflakes by JIVO is enriched with the goodness of Olive Oil and compensates for a well-nourished breakfast without compromising the taste. The cereal snack is fit for all age groups and the perfect choice to satiate untimely hunger pangs.

· Desi Ghee – The new Desi ghee from JIVO is 100% natural and has a granular texture just like home-made desi ghee. From being extremely easy to digest to boosting hormonal production and strengthening the cell membranes, it boosts energy and detoxifies body.

· A2 Organic Desi Ghee -JIVO A2 Organic Desi Gheeis extremely healthy, pure, and 100% natural. The wholesome goodness is free from additives, preservatives, and added colours. It keeps the heart healthy, immune system, and bones strong and eliminates toxins from the body while boosting the energy levels and keeping the skin and hair healthy.

“The fast-paced life that we are leading is somewhat paving the way to a deteriorated health as we forget to pay attention to the fact that we are what we consume. The processed food culture has made us disregard healthy food. However, we need to restore our bodies now more than ever to what they originally were and should ideally be by making a conscious decision and switch to healthy living,” Singh further adds.

Inspired by the idea of Let nature reclaim you, the products are all set to hit the market by April 2021. The products will be available on JIVO’s official website and general stores along with major e-commerce platforms including Big Basket, Grofers, Amazon, Flipkart etc.