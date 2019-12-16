JK Cement announces 28th edition of ‘JK Architect of the Year Awards’

JK Cement, India’s premier cement company will unveil the 28th JK Architect of the Year (AYA) Awards 2019 on 14th December in Delhi. The prestigious award is JK Cement’s annual flagship event, aimed at celebrating excellence and innovation in architecture.

Architect of the Year Award, also known as AYA, is one of the most celebrated properties of JK Cement. This year, AYA has 14 awards under various categories including the elite Great Master’s award & Green Architecture award to promote sustainable development. Also, the Architecture Student of the Year award was introduced 4 years ago to encourage budding student architects, who are selected from 450 architecture colleges across the country. The jury for the award includes experts from Nepal, Bangladesh, Tanzania and India. 15 phenomenal nominations were received from across 10 countries for the Great Master’s Award apart from India that includes – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania & Uganda.

The revolving category this year is Literary Architecture, which encourages and promotes literature on Architecture. 19 entries have been received for this award category.

General VP Malik will grace the award ceremony as the Chief Guest along with Mr. Raghavpat Singhania – Special Executive, JK Cement.

Speaking on the success of the AYA, Mr. Raghavpat Singhania, Special Executive, J.K. Cement Ltd. said, “Over the last two and a half decades that we have hosted the AYA, we believe we’ve managed to successfully create a legacy of felicitating some of the most incredible talent in the field of architecture. The appreciation, acceptance and success that the awards have received from the architect fraternity is very overwhelming. We hope to continue this journey for a long time to come. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the nominees and winners”.

The prestigious AYA Awards is attended by the most celebrated names in the world of architecture and is one of the most anticipated events of the year for leading architects. This year, the jury received over 250 entries from India as well as its neighbouring nations including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania & Uganda.

AYA has gained tremendous popularity both amongst the youth and established architects from across the globe. The awards provide the perfect platform to encourage, acknowledge and honour the meaningful contributions made by the architects.