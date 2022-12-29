JK Lakshmi Cement ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet in India

India,Mumbai, 29 December 2022: JK Lakshmi Cement, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, flagged today announced its tie up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG fueled heavy trucks in its logistics. With this association, GreenLine will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to decarbonize its road logistics operations in a phased manner over the next few years.

Starting with a fleet of 10 LNG trucks plying on the Sirohi (Rajasthan) – Surat (Gujarat) route, the companies plan to scale this up substantially over the next two years. Each LNG truck reduces ~35 ton CO2 emissions per year. With the switch to LNG-fueled logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement aims to reduce its carbon emissions, not only to achieve its environmental goals but also boost its ESG performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited, said, “JK Lakshmi Cement believes in sustainable & responsible growth that encompasses our society and the environment. Deploying LNG trucks is our first step towards sustainable transportation. This green trucking initiative of GreenLine Logistics will act as a game-changer for the country’s cement transportation industry and help facilitate the eventual transition towards a more circular economy. We are pleased to be partnering with GreenLine and look forward to scaling this initiative up over the coming months.” Commenting on the association, Mr. Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “We are proud to be associated with JK Lakshmi Cement as their partner for decarbonisation of their road logistics. As leading companies emphasize on their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance, reducing emissions from their heavy trucking logistics becomes key. GreenLine, the pioneer in decarbonisation of heavy trucking in India through its fleet of LNG HCVs, is enabling this journey for companies. We expect many more industries to join us in this journey towards green trucking.”

Heavy trucking emits ~10-12% of the total emissions. The shift to LNG fueled trucks will reduce toxic emissions of CO2 by 28%, CO by upto 70%, NOx by upto 59%, SOx by up to 100%, and Particulate Matter by upto 91%. The adoption of LNG trucks will also aid in reducing noise pollution by upto 30%.

GreenLine Logistics is pioneering green & smart logistics in India. The company aims to be the country’s largest green road logistics company providing emissions reduction in heavy trucking for ESG conscious businesses. GreenLine is paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG fueled heavy trucking for long haul logistics by showcasing the immense advantages of green logistics for industries.

GreenLine has created India’s first & only integrated green logistics ecosystem that will catalyze the adoption of LNG HCVs and accelerate green trucking in India.