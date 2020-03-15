JK Lakshmipat University hosted Annual Liberal Arts Week

Leading learning institute JK Lakshmipat University hosted Liberal Arts Week at the University campus from 2nd-7th March 2020 to create opportunities for senior undergraduate and masters’ students to give them understanding of multi-disciplinary subjects. The 6 days important Liberal Arts courses such as – Filmmaking, Law & Citizenship, Unemployment & Job Creation and Markets & Public Policy were delivered by some of the best faculty members of the country. Making it an open playground of learning the university opened doors for students from other educational institutes to join the elective learning workshop. For those who could not opt for the courses, the experts held open sessions during this week, which each attracted many students as audience.

“We created the Liberal Art week as an objective towards introducing students to nuanced pedagogies and perspectives on social science disciplines that is a necessity for upcoming future leaders and to broaden there potential of decision making” said Mr.Asheesh Gupta, Pro-Vice Chancellor JKLU.

The week of insightful sessions started with the course Filmmaking by Aman Kaleem, Law and Citizenship by Apurv Mishra Unemployment & Job Creation by Prof. Santosh Mehrotra; and this one-of-a-kind inter-disciplinary week concluded was concluded by the session of Shubhashis Gangopadhyay on Markets and Public Policy.

Constituted under the Rajasthan Private Universities Act, JK Lakshmipat University strives to achieve its explicit purpose of providing quality education that is globally relevant and prepares each of its students with skills required for the future job markets, research, training, and consultancy.