JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur to organize 5-day long certificate program series on Global Public Policy

Jaipur: JK Lakshmipat University’s Centre for Policy Studies in collaboration with the School of Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts is all set to offer an interdisciplinary program “global public policy” series, which will be addressed by accomplished faculties across the globe.

The certificate program delivered over five power-packed and interactive sessions will cover contemporary global policy themes ranging from technology, AI &climate change to power-balance & role of civic actors and will help young leaders understand and engage in a dialogue on public policy research with leading minds in these areas.

The session will be conducted online from 6:00 – 7:00 pm. In order to receive certification, participants must attend all sessions and a certification fee of Rs. 500 is applicable.

The sessions will be on:

13 Feb: Challenges of Policymaking in the Twenty-First Century

20 Feb: The Moon, the Ghetto and Artificial Intelligence: Enacting Digital Government

27 Feb: How Can Cities Be Made More Resilient for Climate Change?

Mortar and Wheels: The Role of Nonprofits in Policy

28 Feb: Using Carbon Pricing to Achieve an Equitable Energy Transition Controlling Corporate Power

6 Mar: Unlocking the policy potential in India: do youth have a role?