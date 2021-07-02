JK Tech Wins Globee® in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

India– July 02, 2021 – JK Tech, a next-generation digital and IT services provider, has announced that it has been named as the “Most Innovative Company of the Year 2021”in IT Services category, by Globee Awards, during their 13th edition of the program.

“We are proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative Company of the Year, by the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards”, states Aloke Paskar, President &CEO of JK Tech. He further adds “ This distinguished success is a testimony to our unwavering commitment towardscreating a superior experience for our stakeholders through pioneering next-generation innovative solutions thatunlock a substantial business value.”

About JK Tech

Founded in 1994, JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of “committed to a superior experience” with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.