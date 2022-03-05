JK Tyre expands retail network in Maharashtra Inaugurates new Truck Wheels Centre in Wani

Wani, Maharashtra: Indian tyre industry major & the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., recently inaugurated new JK Tyre Truck Wheels Centre in Wani, Maharashtra. The ultra-modern equipped flagship centre in Maharashtra has been designed to provide best in class customer solutions thereby strengthening its network in West India to 13 centres.

The new Truck Wheel Centre was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, Chief General Manager, JK Tyre & Industries in the presence senior officials. The one-stop solution centre – Krishna Motors – is the 10th in Maharashtra and 66th in the country.

The sprawling 4000 square feet facility is strategically located on NH 930 (Connects NH 30 to NH 44, Near Wani Toll Plaza, Wani Dist., Yavatmal, Gugus Road, 445 304 for ease of access to its customers providing them with end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a fleet of highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, full range of Smart tyres for Truck /Bus, and an experience zone showcasing JK Tyre’s retail identity for its exclusive stores.

Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, “The new Truck Wheels Centre in Wani emphasizes on JK Tyre’s customer-centric approach, with unmatched ‘One-Stop Solution’ service at its core. Having implemented all the necessary safety protocols laid by the authorities, the new center will cater to the customers’ tyre needs offering value and ease of access.”

The launch of this centre in Maharashtra is in line with the company’s aim to bolster its retail presence in Maharashtra and across the country. JK Tyre has an expansive retail network of over 550 Brand Shops across the country to provide the best inline services enabled by high-quality machinery including computerized wheel alignment, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation, and Tyre Inflation, all under one roof to provide a 360-degree experience to the customer.

Propagating a safe environment for the customers, the new showroom has a series of actions and safety precautions such as Non-Contactless Services, digital payments, trained technicians with all safety measures, Truck sanitization, etc. to ensure the safety of the visitors. JK Tyre, in its commitment to ensuring consumer safety, has implemented stringent safety protocols in line with the government mandate across its entire retail network.