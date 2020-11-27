JK Tyre & Industries announces OEM association with Kia Motors India as Tyre Partner for Seltos

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd – Indian tyre industry major and pioneer of radial tyre technology, proudly announced a tie-up with Kia Motors India as a tyre partner for their highest selling model Seltos.

Driven by the technological expertise of producing high performance tyres suited for Indian conditions, JK Tyre, will bring the best-in-class technology, unmatchable performance, comfort and handling to Kia Seltos with its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre.

With its 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove and aero wing design, JK Tyre’s UX Royal 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for Kia Seltos. The tyre is capable of giving superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise even at all speeds.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Kia Motors India for their much acclaimed car Seltos. Through this collaboration, we endeavor to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features to complement the drive experience for the customer. We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors.”

Mr. Misra further added, our path breaking technologies in radial tyres and world class tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Kia Seltos in multiple terrains.

About JK Tyre & Industries Limited

The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is one of India’s foremost tyre manufacturers and is also amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world.

Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. In 2019, the Company achieved a remarkable feat by entering the coveted Limca Book of Records with the country’s largest off-the-road tyre – VEM 045.The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers.

JK Tyre’s unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through the concerted efforts at its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre – the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence – in Mysore. The Centre houses some of the world’s finest technologies and techniques, thereby, adding to the larger efforts of the Company to put India on the global innovation map. The Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI) – which fulfils need for globally competitive technologies for tyres and polymers and the JK Tyre Tech Centre, a hub for new product development catering to current and emerging needs of customers.

JK Tyre launched India’s first ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology-and introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. Keeping its commitment to grow the radial market, through technological innovation and new product introduction, it has rolled out its 20 millionth Truck/Bus Radial tyre in May becoming the First and the only Indian company to achieve this milestone.

A global force, JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distributors. The Company has 12 globally-benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities – 9 in India and 3 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 4000 dealers and 500+ dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels. JK Tyre is also synonymous with motorsport in the country. For over three decades, the Company has relentlessly worked towards shaping India’s positioning as the motorsport hub of Asia, developing the right infrastructure for the sport and promoting young talent in the arena.

It is the only Indian tyre manufacturer to be included in the list of Superbrands India in 2019 for the seventh consecutive year. Additionally, JK Tyre was featured among India’s Best Companies to Work For in 2019 by Great Place to Work®️. JK Tyre recently was awarded the most coveted Safety award in the world -the Sword of Honour for Safety across its plants by the British Safety Council, UK.