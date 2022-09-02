JK Tyre secures ‘Best in Class’ rating in ESG performance

India, September 1, 2022: JK Tyre, a leading tyre manufacturer and the pioneer of Radial technology in India, announced that, CareEdge has undertaken the ESG rating of the Company.

In recognition of its superior environment, social and governance practices, JK Tyre has been rated as the best among peers, in the sub-industry category of tyre. The overall ESG score at 75 out of 100 is considered “Very Good”.

JK Tyre’s ESG performance is driven by strong commitment and performance on majority themes to ensure ESG integration. It is effectively implemented throughout its business. Transparent and well-defined policies make JK Tyre a market leader in Tyre industry.