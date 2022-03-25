JK Tyre Sets Another Industry Benchmark, Introduces ‘Puncture Guard Tyre’

New Delhi, March 25, 2022: Revolutionizing India’s tyre market, the pioneer of Radial technology and leading tyre manufacturer, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., haslaunched India’s first Puncture Guard Tyres for four-wheelers.

Driven by the technological expertise of producing high performance tyres suited for Indian conditions, JK Tyre, aims to revolutionize the industry with Puncture Guard Tyres for new generation cars available in market.

The Puncture Guard tyre technology, with specially engineered self-healing elastomer inner coat, applied inside the tyres through an automated process, heals the punctures.Tyres with this technology can self-repair the multiple punctures in the tread area, due to nails or other sharp objects up to 6.0 mm diameter instantly. Puncture Guard tyre offers hassle free ride throughout the life of the tyre without air loss.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “JK Tyre has always been a front-runner when it comes to innovation-led technological development. With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. The Puncture Guard tyre technology was part of the concept tyres unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and in line with JK Tyre’s initiative to foray into breakthrough innovations this year.”

To ensure safe rides, the advanced Puncture Guard tyre has been tested across all Indian on-road, as well as off-road conditions. The tyres are secure, unique and designed for optimal performance, drastically improving road safety while mitigating any potential accidents