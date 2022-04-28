JK Tyre showcases new-age mobility solutions at MP Auto Show 2022

Indore, April 28, 2022: In line with its ‘customer first’ philosophy, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd – Indian tyre industry major and pioneer of radial tyre technology, showcased an array of its latest state-of-the-art products for new-age mobility requirements at the inaugural MP Auto Show.

Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Shri. Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and investment promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh inaugurated the JK Tyre pavilion along with Mr. V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries in the presence of other senior company officials. Shri Dattigaon and Shri. Shukla were given a guided tour of the pavilion and they were full of praises for the technologically advanced products of JK Tyre that were on display especially the Smart Tyre technology, newly launched Puncture Guard tyres and range of tyres for Electrical Vehicles.

Showcasing new-age mobility solutions, the brand’s display of its premiere offerings drew attention from senior officials of other participating OEMs including Chairman JBM group, Shri. SK Arya and other visitors across consumer segments.

In the pavilion, JK Tyre unveiled around thirty of its state-of-the-art products suited for all forms of new-age road transport and mobility, including commercial vehicles, electric vehicles as well as for passenger cars and two- and three-wheelers. In addition, live display of the new age Sensor Technology, Treel Mobility Solutions that captures Tyre data of running vehicles was also show cased.

The diverse range of products were showcased in three separate zones: New Age Solutions, EV Zone, and New Launches. The New Age Solutions showcased smart tyres, puncture guard tyres and other range of tyres in passenger vehicle segments which garnered the maximum attention from the end-customers who are looking for more reliable and safer tyre solutions. In the EV Zone, an exciting range of EV products in the commercial category were displayed.

With its constant focus on driving innovation with superior technology, JK Tyre launched three products for the commercial segment, with exceptional features that would go a long way improving riding experiences of commercial vehicle users.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “JK Tyre is known for its constant innovation in tyre technology. We were the first tyre company to introduce ‘Smart Tyre’ technology. At JK Tyre, our primary objective is to introduce category-specific tyres armed with technological edge. The showcase of all our products here at MP Auto Show is a testimony of our commitment towards the betterment of automotive industry globally.”

MP Auto Show 2022 is being organized by the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC), under the aegis of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) from 28th to 30th April 2022. The three-day event has participants from various original equipment manufacturers.