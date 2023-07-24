JLR India achieves highest ever Q1 sales with 102% YoY growth

Bengaluru, 24th July 2023: JLR India today reported its best-ever Q1 sales performance with a growth of 102%, retailing a total of 1048 units, in the first quarter of FY24 compared to the same period last year. This performance was enabled by a phenomenal growth of 209% in Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender sales. The three models continue to see sustained demand, contributing 78% of the current order book.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “JLR India has delivered record sales in Q1 FY24 with our volumes doubling as compared to that in Q1 FY23. This performance is a testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles. Backed by the growing demand among our discerning clients, our order book remains strong and growing, and we are excited and confident of our India story ahead.” “As proud creators of the finest modern luxury vehicles, we continue to grow, embracing our distinct design language and renowned all-terrain capability that deliver world-class safety standards.”

With the successful launch of the New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport in the second half of FY23, and the overwhelming response to the Defender, the order book for Q1 FY24 grew by 88% as compared to the same period last year. The current order book covers for more than six months of sales and is witnessing a consistent increase month-on-month.

JLR-certified pre-owned business grew by 137% in the first quarter of FY24, again, reflecting the growing demand and the equity of JLR brands in India.

The company has an impressive line-up of product initiatives scheduled for the year, starting with the highly anticipated release of the enhanced Range Rover Velar – bookings for which have recently commenced.

JLR recently announced its new corporate identity and its House of Brands approach to bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR’s brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar – as well as to accelerate delivery of the company’s vision.