JMS Group acquires new land at Sohna for plotted development

After the successful launch of its two plotted development projects in Gurugram, the JMS Group has announced the acquisition of another parcel of land in Sohna.

“We have acquired 16.5-acres of land and plan to develop residential projects under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY),” says Pushpender Singh, MD, JMS Group. “Plans are also in the pipeline to get more parcels of land in the future.” He says further.

The company intends to develop more than 250 plots with a focus on community living in a 16.5-acre land. It will offer a wide range of amenities such as round-the-clock security including high-end facilities. The plot size ranges from 120 to 178 sq. yards. Other details of the projects are in planning stage.

“In recent times there has been a renewed interest in plots,” says Pushpender Singh, MD, JMS Group, “however, I would suggest that one should always buy a plot from reputed developers. A reputed developer would not only have obtained all the required permissions but they also are backed by reputed financial institutions. An added advantage of a gated plotted development is that it offers the required necessities within the campus that make a resident’s daily life easy.”

JMS Group has already launched two similar projects. The first project ‘Primeland’ is spread over 10 acre and has 216 plots. It is located in Sector 95A, Gurugram. Its second project, called The Nation is spread in an area of 16.5 acre and is located in Sector 95, Gurugram. Both projects are under DDJAY of the Haryana Government. Under DDJAY the government encourages development of plotted colonies through a liberal policy framework.