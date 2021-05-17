Job-Tech Start-up KIWI launches AI-backed KIWI me for the on-demand workforce

Gurugram: KIWI, an India-based one-of-a-kind TaaS platform that connects freelancers has recently launched its flagship product – KIWI me for a high-skilled on-demand talent network across the world. The exclusive product KIWI me is backed by Artificial Intelligence that obliterates unpredictability in the freelance market.

KIWI me works as a personalized page for every freelancer associated with KIWI. It enables them to connect with qualified leads i.e. the client and access their earnings in just 60 minutes.Integrated with Artificial Intelligence, KIWI me helps freelancers with direct hiring on social media, by simply sharing their profile link that ultimately results in instant hiring and earnings. As a result, it allows every KIWI freelancer to have complete control over predictable earnings.

Commenting on the launch, Imran Ladliwala, Founder of KIWI said, “Due to rapid digital transformation and remote work culture, there is a steep surge in the requirement of on-demand talent workforce. Further, enhancing the product experience is the most important part of SaaS.Based on data gathered from freelancers and clients associated with KIWI, we decided to launch KIWI me with an intent to empower freelancers to connect with genuine clients and make instant earnings in just no time.”

Though the freelance world offers a plethora of opportunities, the high competition and market saturation lead to a large number of freelancers showing signs of stress and anxiety. The uncertainty of getting jobs, delayed payments, tough negotiations, and delivering value on tight deadlines makes it challenging for the high-skilled talent to sustain in the market.

KIWI helps freelancers in connecting with a readily paying client in 180 seconds. It gives them the security of payment by transferring their earnings into their bank account within 60-minutes. Furthermore, the platform works on the ZERO commission model and deducts no charges from the freelancers’ earnings.

Within 11 months of inception, KIWI has already reached a huge milestone having more than 5000 sign-ups from experts and completing more than 12000 jobs (in Oct. 2020) across the world. It is also planning to attract 100k sign-ups from experts with a target to attract 1Mn active customers globally on the platform by the end of 2023.