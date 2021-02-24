JobsForHer Announces AccelHERate & DivHERsity Awards 2021...

JobsForHer is hosting India’s biggest B2B conference for companies committed to increasing women’s participation in the Indian workforce on March 5, 2021, from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm.

This invite-only event promises to be bigger as it will be convened virtually and is open to women professionals who wish to understand the changing scenarios in corporate India when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

In keeping with the theme for International Women’s Day this year, #ChooseToChallenge, AccelHERate 2021 will showcase thought leaders from diverse fields, engaging in roundtable discussions and fireside chats, about How Workplaces in India Embraced Change in 2020.

The event will bring together senior leaders such as:

Renuka Ganesh, General Manager, HRD, Biocon Limited

Madhuvanthi Ravi, HR Business Partner, Vice Chair – Global DEI Advisory Board, NextGen Healthcare

Tina Vinod, Head of Diversity, Equity of Inclusion, ThoughtWorks

Sarika Naik, Chief Marketing Officer & Chairperson, Diversity – India, Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd

Satinder Kaur, Senior Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd

Kriti Jain, Associate Director – Employee Experience & Employer Branding, Myntra

Sayan Chatterjee, Director, Human Resources, Beam Suntory

The winners of the DivHERsity Awards 2021 will also be announced to showcase and reward best practices by companies, create benchmarking for gender diversity in India and inspire other companies to embark on their D&I journeys.

More than 300 companies participated in the DivHERsity Awards Survey, and the winners are decided based on their impactful initiatives in D&I, L&D, leadership development, and returnee programs for women.

“As Corporate India recognizes the critical need for increasing women’s participation and performance in the Indian workforce, AccelHERate 2021 will provide companies with actionable insights on achieving their diversity goals,” said Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobsForHer.