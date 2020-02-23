JobsForHer hosts AccelHERate Conference and the DivHERsity Awards

Bangalore: AccelHERate 2020 conference and DivHERsity Awards, being held at Radisson Blu, ORR, in Bangalore on February 25th, is all about accelerating recruitment, retention and promoting women in the Indian workplace.

The event will bring together a diverse group of key stakeholders, like HR leaders, diversity and talent acquisition heads, employer branding leaders, as well as business heads, CEOs and senior women leaders, to discuss the important role that women play in advancing the economic growth and transformation of Indian businesses and society.

Partners for the conference include ThoughtWorks, Mastercard, DanskeIT, HCL, IHRD, TecHR Series, HerStory, Budli.in and LeanIn India, among others.

Speakers such as Tina Vinod, Head — Diversity and Inclusion, Thoughtworks, and Gopal Iyer, Associate Director — Talent, EY, Shalini Koshy, India Diversity & Inclusion Program Leader, Amazon, will share their success stories and lessons learned with the purpose of recognising and overcoming unconscious biases.

The winners of the DivHERsity Awards 20020 will conduct workshops on best practices in diversity hiring, programs, policies, returnee programs, L&D programs and women leadership.

“AccelHERate 2020 is curated for deeper conversations and understanding of issues to prioritise inclusivity, accountability and to create opportunities for women to be recruited, retained and promoted in the Indian workforce,” says Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobsForHer. “Senior leaders will meet to discuss and focus on collectively identifying and strengthening strategies within their organisations, to help drive gender diversity for business improvements,” she adds.