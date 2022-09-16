JobsForHer to host HerRising 2022, India’s largest career event for women, on Sep 17

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, JobsForHer cordially invites you to HerRising 2022 — India’s largest career event for women on Saturday, September 17th

JobsForHer’s annual flagship event — HerRising 2022, India’s largest career event for women, which includes inspiring discussions on current trends in the workspace, mentoring sessions, workshops and of course, a host of job opportunities!

This event is sponsored by some of the biggest names of India Inc. Trust Group, Capgemini, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Biocon, Bajaj Auto Ltd, CITI, Fidelity International, Mastercard, Micron, Moody’s, Taylor & Francis Group, TVS Motors, KBR, Vestas and many more. With over 6000 potential candidates attending the event and over 50 companies on board looking to meet their diversity hiring goals, it promises to be bigger and better than our previous years. We will also announce the coveted HerRising Awards, to celebrate women achievers in different categories based on popular vote.

HerRising 2022 will witness the Keynote address by Anisha Singh, Founding Partner, She Capital where she will be sharing her insights on professional journey and experiences.

