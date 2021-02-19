JobsForHer’s HerTech Academy releases fully-funded scholarships for February in association with Intellipaat, Byte Academy, and ApTech Education

The future is technology. The future is also female. Therefore, it is only fitting that aspiring and rising women in technology increased opportunities to advance their careers and grow into accomplished professionals. Against this backdrop, HerTech Academy, sponsored by JobsForHer, India’s leading online career portal for women, has announced its new fully-funded scholarship courses for February in association with Intellipaat, Byte Academy, and ApTech Education – frontrunners in offering certified technology-centric upskilling courses.

The new development comes on the back of a recent poll conducted by JobsForHer in which over 33% of women said that upskilling in the latest technologies would help them accelerate their careers. In another survey, 53% of 1000 female respondents said that they were keen on receiving scholarships but were unsure of where to begin. The scholarships will provide certification programs in Full-stack Python Bootcamp, Java Programming, My SQL and PHP, Selenium Certification online training course, Angular JS training, AWS Certification training for Solution Architects, and Node.js certification training courses.

With new courses in new-age skill sets being launched every month in association with various knowledge partners, HerTech Academy seeks to not only bring in more women in technology-related jobs but also offer access to resources for mid-level, freshers, and women who are restarting their careers to help them gain a strong foothold in the workforce and progress in their careers through its scholarships.

Speaking on the recent development, Ms. Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO of JobsForHer said, “The world needs more women in technology today than ever before. Thanks to the impact of the pandemic, organisations across the world are digitizing their operations, making technology an integral part of their day-to-day functions. To keep up with this change, increasing tech competency amongst employees is necessary and we want to ensure women are ahead of that curve”

Launched in January 2021, the HerTech Academy is on a mission to help more women start/restart their careers in technology and rise to leadership roles. Until now, over 10,000 women have registered for various courses offered by the academy with the top 2 being the Java Certification and Python Training courses.

About JobsForHer

Incepted in 2015, JobsForHer connects the 1.85 million job aspirants registered on the platform to 7000+ companies across the country. Aside from matching the candidates to relevant job opportunities, the platform also offers mentorship for women looking to start/restart their careers. The brand also has over 400+ reskilling partners to assist women in reskilling/upskilling themselves before they join/re-join the workforce.

About HerTech Academy

Women professionals can get access to courses, webinars, and masterclasses in various technological skills, join exclusive virtual meetups with other women in technology, as well as apply for Tech jobs at top companies, all through HerTech.

The need for a platform to enable women in the Tech space to press the reset button and surge forward in their careers is apparent today more than ever. Evolving fields like AI are highly dominated by men and the resultant technology is also made from a skewed perspective, as it does not take into consideration half of the world’s population.