Johnson & Johnson to Lower Carbon Footprint by Digitally Transforming French Manufacturing Site with Schneider Electric

Mumbai, April 27th, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with Johnson & Johnson in France to guide the healthcare leader through the digitalization of its manufacturing site in Normandy.

Schneider Electric, named the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, is working closely with Johnson & Johnson’s local team to help decrease their French manufacturing site’s carbon footprint through a reduction in energy consumption, while heightening operational efficiency and shortening lead times. The project aims to achieve:

· 10% reduction in energy cost

· Up to 25% reduction in carbon emission

“We are constantly looking to drive efficiency and sustainability,” said Sebastien Fauvel, Digital Transformation Lead, Johnson & Johnson. “Schneider Electric is a major partner in our ongoing digitalization journey. They offer a complete, bespoke end-to-end service, helping us optimize at every turn. This includes training, support, and advice throughout. Primarily, we chose Schneider Electric after seeing their own Smart Factories in action. This provided tangible evidence of what could be achieved through connectivity and highlighted Schneider as the obvious partner for our journey.”

The three-year program, which started in 2021, feeds into a wider plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025 for Johnson & Johnson, the global leader in research development, manufacturing and selling of health and wellness products. While Johnson & Johnson has pre-existing Schneider Electric technology, all the systems are not yet interconnected, holding back their full potential. Moving forward, Schneider Electric will connect all of Johnson & Johnson’s technology — even legacy systems — to achieve a higher level of efficiency and optimization.

“In today’s industrial environments, connectivity is king,” said Yoann Caballero, expert in Digital Transformation at Schneider Electric. “Connecting operations provides the insights needed to improve sustainability and drive profitability. We are looking forward to helping Johnson & Johnson unlock its potential to understand, manage, and enhance its operations and increase overall sustainability.”

At this stage, Schneider Electric has carried out a detailed analysis of the Johnson & Johnson’s Normandy site, using their operational expertise to suggest areas of advancement and those with the biggest cost efficiency and sustainability gains. Following this consultancy period, Schneider will now assist with a complete digital transformation of the French site. This work includes providing the healthcare firm with cutting edge software and services to increase flexibility, operational efficiency, and sustainability.