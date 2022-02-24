Johnson & Johnson Vision Encourages India’s Youth to ‘#UnleashThePop’ with All-New BUBBLE POPTM Colored Lenses

24th February 2022, Kolkata: Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health, announced the launch of BUBBLE POPTM, a new range of coloured contact lenses designed to meet the rising trend of makeovers among India’s youth. Fashion in India has changed over the years with the runway travelling into Indian homes and trends unfolding at the click of a button. This has encouraged the youth to take their style to another level and also take inspiration from trend-setters and digital stars. With this in mind, the brand partnered with celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim to co-create six bling-to-boho looks using BUBBLE POPTM lenses, inspiring India’s youth to enhance their everyday style with a burst of colour.

Talking about the partnership, Celebrity Stylist Aalim Hakim added, “The youth of today have a bold personality which they express through colours that match their vibe. The BUBBLE POPTM collection is designed to be comfortable and is versatile with six unique colours to bring out different shades of that personality. Young girls and boys are on selfie-mode constantly and want to stand out every day. Curating looks like Bling of the 70s, Showstopper, 70s’ Hippie, Indian Boho Fusion, Free Spirit of 90s and 90s’ Bollywood was exciting as each was inspired by an important time in fashion history. I encourage the youth to go try BUBBLE POPTM Lenses*, send in entries showcasing their favourite look, and bring their A-game with confidence. Let’s #UnleashThePop.”

The campaign will be spearheaded by popular influencers from different walks of life including actresses Radhika Madan, Anushka Sen, and Surbhi Jyoti; content creator Debasree Banerjee. The influencers will kick-start an engaging contest† by donning one of the looks created by Aalim Hakim while encouraging fans to join in the fun by grabbing their favourite BUBBLE POPTM shade* and sharing a picture of their recreated look on Instagram. The contest will be live from 23rd February 2022 to 31st March 2022 and six chosen winners will take home exciting prizes.

Talking about the launch, Business Unit Director, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care,India- Tiny Sengupta adds, “The growing popularity of social media platforms has fuelled an upswing in fashion trends over time. Among these trends, are nostalgic throwbacks which teleport enthusiasts to new world of style. We are delighted to partner with renowned celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim who is known for his contemporary approach to fashion, to co-create six looks representing each BUBBLE POPTM shade. We wanted to complement the creative expression of India’s youth and encourage them to refresh their daily style quotient with a trendy eye makeover using the one-of-a-kind colored lens collection by BUBBLE POPTM. We look forward to witnessing the contest unfold and seeing youngsters #UnleashThePop with their unique take.”

BUBBLE POPTM Colored Lenses, currently available online*, will be a fresh addition to the consumer’s style look-book with six hues designed to appeal to individual tastes and preferences. The trendy lens range is designed to be comfortable and safe and to give users an instant eye makeover. The Neon range (Neon Gray, Neon Blue and Neon Hazel) is bold and is designed to project glamour during the night whereas the Pastel range consists of subtle colours (Pastel Gray, Pastel Purple, Pastel Green) that can be worn during the day