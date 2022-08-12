Join Sayaji Pune as they kickstart the 75th Independence Day Celebrations

Pune, August 12, 2022: In the spirit of celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Sayaji Pune has got an array of celebrations lined up at the hotel for guests and walk-ins to be a part of for this special occasion. From a sumptuous buffet spread, to live music, and other fun activities, the hotel has festivities lined up from August 13 – August 15 to truly enjoy and connect with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year.

Flag hoisting holds a special place in all of our hearts. We all can recall attending school just for the flag hoisting ceremony on the 15th of August- a moment where we all get to embrace the feeling of patriotism. As the years go by the opportunity to re-visit our beloved schools for this special ceremony pretty much diminishes but to keep those memories intact, Sayaji Pune, this year will be hoisting the flag for three days and guests can take a trip down the memory lane and join in on the festivities at this beautiful property. That’s not all, the chef and his team of culinary experts will be dishing out a range of delicious preparations which will leave you craving for more. The Portico will be operational for an exclusive brunch with live music to sway to and to indulge in an appetising buffet spread.

The two years of pandemic had us compromise on a lot of festivities and celebrations, however as some sense of normalcy comes back let’s get together and kickstart the celebrations for our country’s 75th glorious Independence day!

DATE: August 15 2022

TIME: 12:30 – 4 PM

VENUE: Sayaji Pune