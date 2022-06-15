Join Sweden Summit to ‘Pioneer the Possible’ in Stockholm on June 20-21, 2022

New Delhi, 15th June, 2022: The Government of Sweden welcomes business leaders and decision-makers to be part of the Join Sweden Summit on 20th and 21st of June at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. The one-of-a-kind event will focus on exploring collaborative innovation to drive the digital and green transition. It will be conducted in hybrid mode, including face-to-face interactions as well as live broadcasts to a wider online audience, connecting hundreds of companies, think tanks and industry leaders from across the globe. The summit in Stockholm will receive around 150 foreign and 100 Swedish guests, whereas the digital broadcast is open for anyone who wants to learn more about the business landscape in Sweden.

The summit, which brings together leading figures in the field of academia, politics, industry, and innovative environments to exchange ideas and explore investment potential and business opportunities in Sweden. It will act as a platform to connect global game-changers with Swedish industry leaders, government ministers and authorities, potential partners, and research and innovation institutes at national and regional levels.

The two-day event, with the overarching theme of ‘Pioneer the Possible’, will highlight the competitive strengths of Sweden’s business community in the green and digital transition. The sessions will include networking opportunities and industry-specific dialogues with the Swedish government ministries. Day one will focus on two important sessions: Join Sweden to Grow World Leading Companies and Join Sweden to Lead the Green Transition. The second day will be divided into five segments emphasizing Industrial transformation for sustainable production; Collaborations for a sustainable battery value chain; Safe, sustainable and automated transport; The future of medicine – connected and precision health and the future of medicine – connected and precision health.

Speaking about the summit, Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said, “Sweden is at the forefront of the green and digital transition in areas such as mobility, clean energy and smart manufacturing – all key to sustainable growth. In our bilateral co-operation with India, innovation and sustainability are key components. I see Join Sweden Summit as a very timely opportunity to form new partnerships and spur new investments for sustainable growth in both our countries. Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world and a pioneer of system-wide solutions that are shaping tomorrow’s smart and sustainable societies. We warmly welcome international business to come, explore and leverage Sweden’s collaborative and open business environment.”

Leaders from 11 leading markets such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have been invited to partake in the event. It aims to strengthen the collaboration required for the new green industrial era. Hence, many significant organisations across the world will participate as keynote speakers. In addition, the list of invitees includes business leaders and industry representatives from various sectors (such as Automobile, Health & Medicine, Technology and Innovation). These include World Economic Forum, Sandvik Coromant, Volvo, Tech Mahindra, Ovako, Google, Pfizer, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Renewcell, Hitachi Energy, Northvolt, and Volkswagen.

Among the keynote speakers at the event are Anna Hallberg, Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs; Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation; Anna Ekström, Minister for Education; Leif Johansson, Chair of AstraZeneca; Robert Falck, CEO of Einride; Ariel Porat, VP Europe at Siemens Energy; Pia Sandvik, CEO of RISE; Ole-Petter Ottersen, Principal at Karolinska Institutet and many more.

On the event’s significance for Indian companies, Cecilia Oskarsson, Sweden’s Trade Commissioner to India, commented, “According to EY CEO survey 2022, the majority of Indian CEOs are looking at sustainability and digitalisation as primary drivers of competitive advantages. India has also pledged to become carbon neutral by 2070. This will require huge investments in sustainable technologies. Sweden, as the second most innovative country globally, according to Global Innovation Index 2021, is a key source to access technologies and innovations required by Indian companies to drive their transformational agenda. Also, the Nordic countries with a combined GDP of 1.7 trillion USD provides a huge opportunity for Indian companies to grow their business. Leading companies like HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, Aditya Birla Group, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Forge & Kalpataru Power transmission have already made significant investments in Sweden.”

The no-fee event will also offer the guests on-demand sessions and individual meetings. One-to-one interactions during and after the Summit will also be arranged. Sweden is setting a blueprint for industry-wide transformation to address climate change. The event will showcase why Sweden is a springboard for going green and digital. The challenges the world is facing requires joint commitment and close collaboration. As a step on this green journey, the Join Sweden Summit will provide a forum for international companies to share ideas and make their mutual goals a reality.