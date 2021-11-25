Join Ventures announces launch of premium D2C food brand Masqa; to invest $7 million in launch phase

25th November 2021, Mumbai:

Join Ventures, house of D2C brands for celebrations, today announced its foray into indulgent foods with the launch of a new D2C brand, Masqa. The company is looking to hire over 100 employees across the country in operations, sales and marketing to support its ambition for Masqa with an investment of over $7 million within the next 18 months.

Join Ventures has a base of over 100 million visitors in 100+ countries across its portfolio of leading brands-IGP; Interflora India and IGPforBusiness, that gives Masqa a strong inception, to place it in the league of leading brands in the indulgent food space.

D2C brand Masqa promises to deliver a premium gourmet experience to its consumers with carefully curated assortments of delicacies such as sweets, patisserie and chocolates.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, Join Ventures & Masqa, said, “This year, consumers across the world shopped for over 100 tonnes of indulgent foods from us. With our commitment to provide consumers a superlative experience coupled with the passion for everything celebratory and love for gourmet, creating Masqa became a logical and most relevant addition to our portfolio. We aim to take Masqa across the globe and deliver a gastronomic experience beyond the imagined.

“Food is a strong growth area for Join Ventures and we are looking at investing upward of $7mn in next 18months on Masqa to give a full stack D2C experience to the consumers. To enable this we are in the process of building a team of 100 specialists for Masqa.” Mr Joshi added.

According to Avendus D2C report, the D2C food and beverage market stood at $5.5Bn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% to touch $15Bn by 2025. The company aims to target the rising affluent Indian households and capture a sizable chunk of the Ready-to-Eat market with premium, indulgent food offerings from Masqa.

About Join Ventures:

Join Ventures, house of D2C brands for celebrations, is building leadership through its growing portfolio of brands, including IGP.com – India’s largest D2C platform for occasions; Interflora India – India’s largest D2C brand for premium flowers; IGPforBusiness -leading B2B2C partner for reward management and corporate gifting; and Masqa-aimed at creating India’s leading D2C brand for Indulgent foods. Join Ventures is serving 100mn+ visitors every year across 100 countries with its design-to-delivery consumer experience, farm-to-table supply chain and expanding same-day delivery distribution network of over 100 cities.