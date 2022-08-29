Josh celebrates the success of its flagship program Josh All Stars in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 29th August 2022: Josh, India’s fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, celebrated the success of its mentorship program Josh All Stars. The flagship program launched its second edition – Josh All Stars 2022, in an exclusive event in Bengaluru, today. Josh All Stars is India’s largest and first-ever formal training academy for short-video creators and since its launch, the programme has received tremendous response from the creator community.

The fest witnessed the participation of numerous Josh creators wherein a graduation ceremony was organised for the 2021 batch of Josh All Stars programme. Josh creators were also felicitated at the ceremony for their various milestone achievements on the platform. The celebration included a knowledge session from the Josh mentors who educated creators on short-video being the next creative frontier, monetisation avenues on the platform, new features on the Josh app, and more to enable them to further boost their journey on the app and to help create opportunities in the future. The event was graced by the presence of popular Josh creators including Sam Sameer, Pavi padukone

Iti Acharya and Mukul Choudhary, who also collaborated with other creators to develop unique content.

Josh All Stars programme was envisioned to identify and mentor India’s next 10,000 creators by providing participants with a holistic understanding of content creation. Similar to the first edition, Josh All Stars 2022 will provide creators with curated training, including multiple levels of personalised grooming, expert guidance and extensive promotions over a period of six-weeks. The top content creators from each category will get a chance to become a part of various upcoming campaigns on Josh.

Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh, said, “The content creator community is growing rapidly and emerging technologies are paving new ways of engagement, furthering the potential of the ecosystem. At Josh, we understand our audience and have worked towards delivering creative and engaging content to our users. We have always strived to bring quality experiences to our creators and Josh All Stars is yet another step towards redefining the potential of short-form video and elevating content creation.”

Josh All Stars was launched in September 2021 and till now more than 5,000 creators have benefitted via training sessions like content conceptualisation, content production, content discovery, monetization and online etiquette.