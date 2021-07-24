Josh onboards 13 new entrants to its star-studded creator lineup

Bangalore, July 23 2021: Josh, India’s fastest growing and most engaged short video app, has exclusively onboarded 13 of India’s leading short video creators on its platform. Fan favourites from the short video universe like Sohail Shaikh, Hardik Sharma, Shivani Kapila, Vassundhara Pandita among others join a 1000+ strong cohort of exclusive creators on Josh, that already hosts the likes of Sameeksha Sud and Faisal (Mr. Faisu) Shaikh.

With these 13 new creators, Josh aims to raise the benchmark for content creation in the short video ecosystem, while inspiring youth from across the country to explore and engage with this format. Backed by unique skills across different content genres like dance, music, comedy, romance, lip sync, fashion and travel, these creators will help enhance user experience with premium content on the app.

Welcoming the new creators to the Josh family, Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh, said, “At Josh, we have nurtured a dream of constantly innovating and evolving in the space of content creation. With the exclusive onboarding of 13 super enthusiastic creators, we are now more than excited to explore creativity across genres while taking content creation in Bharat to newer heights. We look forward to the ‘Josh’ remaining high with fever pitch engagement and inspiring content on the platform.”

“I am thrilled to be on Josh. With millions of active users on the app daily, Josh provides a stable platform and opportunity to connect with a Bharat-wide audience and showcase my creativity. I am looking forward to bring more energy to the already ‘joshila’ app!” said creator Sohail Shaikh.

Creator Shivani Kapila said, “I am pleased to be a part of the Josh family and I believe this is yet another defining moment for me to excel in a bigger and better creative universe which allows me to interact with my fans and audiences.”

“Josh has happened to us just at the right time! We are more than excited to be a part of the Josh family and look forward to entertain the nation with all things funny and romantic.” said the creator couple Vassundhara Pandita and Karan Saroha.

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India’s top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million downloads. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 105 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 51 million DAUs (Daily Active Users).