Josh’s efforts to support Covid warriors and frontline workers

Bengaluru, July 06, 2021: Josh, India’s fastest growing and most-engaged short video app, has recently received appreciation and acknowledgement from PM CARES Fund and ACT Grants for donating a sum of INR 2.5 crores to each. While the nation battled one of the toughest phases in history due to the intensifying second wave of COVID-19 infections, many Good Samaritans came forward to extend their help to strangers affected by the pandemic. Earlier last month, Josh app launched #IAmABlueWarrior fundraiser initiative to help these Covid warriors and frontline workers who have been working tirelessly to help the society in every possible way.

Leveraging its massive creator community and 100 million strong user base, Josh invited participation from creators to generate unique creative content under 8 different themes namely #ImportanceOfSanitization, #DoubleMask, #SocialDistancing, #VaccinationAwareness, #Covid19Hygiene, #StayCautious, #StayhomeStaysafe, #MythsNTruths using the hashtag #IAmABlueWarrior and were also requested to change their display pictures to the campaign’s official logo on their social media handles. The theme #DoubleMask received the highest number of video entries, addressing the importance and need of the hour to mask up. The whole idea behind the campaign was to generate funds through videos created by using the hashtag #IAmABlueWarrior.

Josh witnessed a never-seen- before unity among its creators and users in supporting the campaign. As a result, #IAmABlueWarrior amassed participation of 150,000 + creators, 60,000 + videos on Josh with engagement over 20M likes, 93M views and 430k comments. Moreover, the campaign garnered over 13,000 posts on Instagram with 4.5M likes and 197M views, 3000 mentions on FB + Twitter and about 28M Whatsapp messages delivered across groups. Under the initiative, Josh also launched a beautiful custom made title track by Clinton Cerejo that provided a ray of hope to the people battling difficult situations during these times.