Joy e-bike to be the Powered By Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

The association is set to amplify awareness on sustainable living and environment-friendly practices

Mumbai, 30th November 2022: WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd (BSE Code: 538970) – India’s leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ has been named the Powered by Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The association is set to power and drive DPIFF’s this year’s theme ‘Go Green’. As the international film event takes up the cause of global warming and climate change, Joy-e-bike has been signed as the Powered By Partner to spread awareness around sustainability and environment-friendly practices.

DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. The event celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

The mission and vision of Joy e-bike stems from the company’s thirst for constant innovation. It is no secret that when it comes to the automotive industry, innovation is key to progress and development. Joy e-bike undoubtedly takes it a step further, taking it upon themselves to create a ride that will serve the consumer well without costing the planet. The concept of an e-bike itself is that of a vehicle propelled without fuel, thus cutting carbon emissions which are one of the greatest hazards to the world today.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “Cinema is an integral part of every household in India and hence becomes the most effective platform to talk about things that matter. As the world grapples with issues like Global Warming and Climate Change, this year one of the most coveted award events of India, The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award has taken up the cause and it is a privilege to be associated with them for the same. While we have already been at the forefront of this cause, through this association, our primary focus will be to amplify awareness on sustainable living and environment-friendly practices.”

Joy e-bike prides itself in contributing towards the well-being of our planet by creating zero- emission vehicles which actively fight climate change. The eco-friendly two-wheelers are a step forward in the journey towards a greener future. DPIFF shares this vision of environmental conservation. The organisation has been taking the helm for years when it comes to creating a sustainable living environment in India. With the “We For World Foundation” registered under Niti Aayog, the team has been working towards sustainable development which has culminated in the idea for a Go Green initiative. It is one of the ten CSR activities which have been planned for the year, and is guaranteed to make a change by implementing environment-friendly practices.

For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is to be held on the 20th of February, 2023 in Mumbai.

Mr. Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, DPIFF expressed, “We at DPIFF are exhilarated to have Joy-E Bike as our esteem powered By Partner. We are proud of Joy-E Bike’s mission & vision that is the thirst for constant innovation. Joy e-bike presents us with a ride that won’t cost our planet, so that we can contribute towards the well-being of our planet in style”

Link to the Video: https://youtu.be/6i7qDP8na0Q