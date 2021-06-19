JP Infra Mumbai vaccinates over 1500 individuals in two different phases

Mumbai, 19th June 2021: JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai had arranged a vaccination drive at their head office in Mumbai near Western Express Highway Metro Station at Andheri East. During this drive, the company managed to vaccinate over 1500 individuals in two different phases comprising their employees, customers and channel partners along with their respective family members. The company had collaborated with Surana Group of Hospitals to facilitate the vaccination drive.

Commenting on this initiative Mr. Shubham Jain, Managing Director, JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our employees, customers and partners are our extended families and their well-being is our topmost priority. All these stakeholders are the true assets of our organization and we believe that this onsite vaccination will be the first step towards protecting them against this deadly virus. Taking better care and ensuring the well-being of our customers and employees is of utmost importance and we believe that it is our responsibility to contribute in every possible way. We will keep exploring such initiatives in the future to help our customers pull through these extraordinary times. With a vaccinated ecosystem, we will not only put less stress on the public health systems but also make the world a better and healthy place to live.”

The Government of India is fast moving to ramp up the health infrastructure to get everyone vaccinated to forestall the repercussions caused by this deadly corona virus. In current circumstances it’s impossible to avail the vaccination for each and every one. Vaccination is one way to combat COVID-19. Therefore, many of India’s largest organizations like JP Infra are focusing on vaccinating their employees, largely through partnerships with private health care providers and, in some cases, government vaccination centers. It appears as sectors are prepared to take on the COVID-19 virus with timely vaccination.