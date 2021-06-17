JP Infra plants over 500 trees at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai, 17th June, 2021: JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai planted over 500 trees at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. The plantation drive was initiated in association with the Maharashtra Forest Department, Thane. Team comprising of residents, employees and enthusiasts participated in this tree plantation drive to boost the awareness among all stakeholders about the importance of the environment & our ecosystem.

World Environment Day is a global platform to inspire positive change in the Environment. The world has already struggled a lot due to unprecedented times like the COVID-19 pandemic. To safeguard our lives from such pandemic situations, tree plantation is the best way to heal and prevent damage by nurturing the environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Shubham Jain, Managing Director, JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited said, “As a real estate developer JP infra believes in enhancing the people’s livelihood with a healthy ecosystem. By this small initiative we just wanted to spread awareness between the interdependence of humanity and biodiversity. The aim of the plantation drive is to increase the Green cover of our country, fight the menace of global warming and to create a better environment for the next generation. We want to make sure that the ecosystem across JP Infra is profound to live healthy.”

Trees are responsible for maintaining biodiversity, conserving water, preserving the soil, cleansing the air, controlling the climate, and providing shelter and nesting for the fauna of the region in which they are planted. Nowadays, with an exponential increase in pollution rates and relentless deforestation due to human activities, tree plantation has become more critical than ever.