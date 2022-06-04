JPIN concludes its sector-focused Global Investor Meet on FinTech

Financial inclusion has witnessed an uptick owing to an accelerated rate of Fintech adoption. Alongside increased investment activities and favorable government regulations, the fintech ecosystem is luring investors and startup founders from across the globe. Fully understanding the potential of inclusive fintech solutions, JPIN, the world’s most trusted startup investment bank, recently concluded another sector-focused Global Investor Meet on Fintech. The virtual meet served as a platform for Fintech startups to access global capital while providing investors with an opportunity to build an impactful fintech portfolio.

The Pitch Day hosted more than 40 international investors who were presented with SEED to SERIES A Fintech startup deals with a combined valuation of US $145 Mn. The program kick-started with an ‘Expert Talk’ by Ernest Terry Obi from Flutterwave- one of the top 3 unicorns of Nigeria. A seasoned and accomplished business leader with over 2 decades of progressive exposure in the Banking and FinTech sectors, Ernest shared trends, growth, and investment opportunities in the fintech industry of emerging markets. The expert talk also reiterated JPIN’s roadmap of leading investments in Fintech and penetrating into emerging markets of Africa- Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt. This was followed by pitch presentations by startups that underwent multiple rounds of shortlisting, starting with JPIN’s in-house evaluation team, who have a deep and proficient understanding of the startup ecosystem. Comprehensive due diligence and several detailed assessments were then conducted by JPIN’s advisory board members comprising global financial veterans who are backed by decades of rich experience. Of the collective fundraising target of US $55 Mn, several participating startups had already received pre-commitments to the tune of US $20 Mn. JPIN aims to raise the remaining US $35 Mn through this pitch day in collaboration with leading global investors.

Commenting on the meeting, Nayan Gala, Founder of JPIN, said, “The Fintech markets in the APAC and Americas regions are currently the largest globally, having more than 40% of the total market share. However, India, Indonesia, and Brazil make up almost half of global fintech app downloads providing crucial evidence that these mega developing markets are home to massive populations of unbanked customers. Backed by operational expertise in emerging markets, we at JPIN aim to capitalize on this untapped opportunity, providing startups with access to global capital and consumer markets.”

Gaurav Singh, Founder, JPIN, adds, “With digital payments becoming increasingly popular and simplified through Fintech, the sector is paving the way for a cashless world. Fintech investments are also boosting financial inclusion that is enabling emerging markets to access financial services, increase their economic opportunities, and subsequently improve lives. More than 10% of our portfolio comprises fintech startups that are creating a valuable impact and have the potential to become future decacorns. The Fintech Global Investor Meet was meticulously designed to enable investors gain a share of this growing pie seen across the globe.”

After the successful conclusion of its inaugural Cleantech-focused meet, this is JPIN’s 2nd sector-focused pitch day. The startup investment bank has concluded more than 30 sector and geography agnostic investor meets since its inception in 2019. These Global Investor Meets are in line with the company’s vision to create a superhighway for global startup investments, connecting the most ambitious and growth-hungry founders with global investors.