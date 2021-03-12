JPVL resumes operations at Vishnu Prayag Hydro project

This is in continuation to our communication dated 08th February, 2021 intimating about the Force Majeure event leading to the closure of the Power Generation at the company’s 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project due to river water gushing into the Tail Race Tunnel of the Project resultant of the unfortunate recent tragedy in Dist Chamoli of Uttarakhand.

The company is pleased to announce that after carrying out extensive cleaning of the Tail Race Tunnel of the project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the project, we have resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on 11th March, 2021 at 3:00 P.M.

We are thankful to all our stakeholders and in particular to the District Administration & Government of Uttarakhand for all their assistance in achieving the resumption of generation.